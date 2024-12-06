Readystate Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

