Readystate Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.
In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
