Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $539,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after buying an additional 138,327 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 190.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

