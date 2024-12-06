Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $593,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $86.27 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

