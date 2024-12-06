Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 1,253,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,529,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.63.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $70,955.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,714.54. This trade represents a 21.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 1,193,900 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $10,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 740,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 660,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,108,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

