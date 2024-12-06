Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,985,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.79 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

