Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $87,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $940,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 16,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $565.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.90 and a 1 year high of $577.00. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.39 and a 200 day moving average of $466.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

