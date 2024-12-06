Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $538.22 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.45 and its 200 day moving average is $521.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

