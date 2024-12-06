Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $204.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

