Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.73. 414,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 471,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

