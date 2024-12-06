Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Rezolve AI Trading Down 7.4 %

Rezolve AI stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57. Rezolve AI has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolve AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

