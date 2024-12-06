Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 274,870 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 274,870 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 682,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 76,165 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $9,267,000.

EDD stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

