RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLJ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 1,487,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,616 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 294.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 841,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 628,157 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,999,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

