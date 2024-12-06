Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,446 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $389,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,903. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,459,613.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $280,263.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.