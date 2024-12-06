Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Toast by 10.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Toast by 21.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Toast by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 39.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,040.72. The trade was a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -292.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

