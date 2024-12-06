Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.56 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.22. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

