Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,525.50. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,870,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,693,701.97. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,677,309 shares of company stock worth $43,283,184. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

