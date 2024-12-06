Ronald W. Kisling Sells 1,192 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $10,990.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,587. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fastly Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fastly by 11,140.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,490 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 801,968 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

