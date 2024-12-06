Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.83.

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$34.67. 113,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$35.89. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.54.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. 58.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

