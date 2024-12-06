Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on February 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$179.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.44 and a 1 year high of C$179.86.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,198.75. This trade represents a 99.85 % decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,918 shares of company stock worth $7,518,149.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

