Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $62,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 46,621 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,653 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $104.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

