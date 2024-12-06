Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 702 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $42,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 56.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $295.73 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.85.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

