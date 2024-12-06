Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.86)-($1.82) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($2.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $860-862 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.12 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.860–1.820 EPS.

Shares of RBRK opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 423,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,564. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,112 shares of company stock worth $18,997,746 in the last ninety days.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

