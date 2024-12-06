Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after buying an additional 289,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,915.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $164.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.09 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

