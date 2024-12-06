Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $138.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

