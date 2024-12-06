SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 991,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 332,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

