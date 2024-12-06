SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $761,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 511.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

