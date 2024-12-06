SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD opened at $242.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.