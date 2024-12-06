SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

