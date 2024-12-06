SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total transaction of $2,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,539,110.22. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,965. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

