Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. 1,590,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

