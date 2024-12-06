Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SATX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Satixfy Communications has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SATX Free Report ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Satixfy Communications worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

