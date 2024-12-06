Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Satixfy Communications Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SATX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Satixfy Communications has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.11.
Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Satixfy Communications
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.
