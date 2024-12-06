Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,209,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,279 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $3,808,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 269.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

