SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

