Serve Robotics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 7,765 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,425,437.26. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,169 shares of company stock worth $115,554. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $9,636,000.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

