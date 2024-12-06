Serve Robotics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 7,765 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV
Insider Activity at Serve Robotics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $9,636,000.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
