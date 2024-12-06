Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

