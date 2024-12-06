Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $14.32. 127,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 72,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Shimano Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.60.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.