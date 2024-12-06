Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 31537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $569.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,326.04. The trade was a 5.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 3,329,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.