SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $144.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

