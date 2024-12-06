Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SW. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $340,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

