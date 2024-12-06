Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $47,825,233 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,289,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

