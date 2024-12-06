Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,515,900. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $47,825,233. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $12,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.