SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,960,748 shares of company stock worth $415,523,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

