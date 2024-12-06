Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Trading Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.60). Approximately 234,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 127,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.36).

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £155.18 million, a P/E ratio of 796.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 310.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Somero Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.