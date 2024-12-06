Sora Investors LLC Buys New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in WEX by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEX Price Performance
Shares of WEX opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity at WEX
In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.
WEX Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
