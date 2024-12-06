Sora Investors LLC Buys New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in WEX by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

