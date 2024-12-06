Sora Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,000. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $90.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

