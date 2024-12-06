Sora Investors LLC Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sora Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 229.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 491,125 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of AUR opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,535.68. The trade was a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 over the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

