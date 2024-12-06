Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,124.70. This trade represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

