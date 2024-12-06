Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,282 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $881,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.1% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

