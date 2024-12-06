Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

