Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,310,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

